Iranian currency rates for December 13

Finance Materials 13 December 2022 10:54 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to December 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,291 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 13

Iranian rial on December 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,593

51,488

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,893

44,925

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,071

4,060

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,206

4,199

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,955

5,950

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,701

136,582

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,687

18,718

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,553

30,753

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,402

5,395

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,100

109,077

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,762

30,755

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,784

26,924

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,390

2,426

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,253

2,253

1 Russian ruble

RUB

667

672

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,309

28,511

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,001

30,990

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,594

40,814

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,144

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,729

31,811

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,673

8,680

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,021

6,038

100 Thai baths

THB

120,611

121,048

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,510

9,538

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,121

32,216

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,291

44,090

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,941

8,939

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,702

15,654

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,681

2,693

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

482

481

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,714

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,717

24,700

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,480

75,848

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,168

4,160

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 318,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 301,617 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,061 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,280 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 377,000-380,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 397,000-400,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

