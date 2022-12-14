Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for December 14

Finance Materials 14 December 2022 10:49 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to December 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,646 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 14

Iranian rial on December 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,973

51,593

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,318

44,893

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,113

4,071

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,291

4,206

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,002

5,955

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,128

136,701

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,685

18,687

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,071

30,553

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,403

5,402

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,109

109,100

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,023

30,762

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,202

26,784

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,433

2,390

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,253

2,253

1 Russian ruble

RUB

666

667

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,839

28,309

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,176

31,001

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,579

40,594

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,804

31,729

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,670

8,673

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,047

6,021

100 Thai baths

THB

121,446

120,611

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,493

9,510

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,457

32,121

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,646

44,291

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,948

8,941

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,702

15,702

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,695

2,681

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

483

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,713

16,714

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,673

24,717

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,297

75,480

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,139

4,168

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,065

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 318,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 301,617 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,061 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,280 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 382,000-385,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 403,000-406,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

