Iranian currency rates for December 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to December 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,646 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 14 Iranian rial on December 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,973 51,593 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,318 44,893 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,113 4,071 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,291 4,206 1 Danish krone DKK 6,002 5,955 1 Indian rupee INR 510 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,128 136,701 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,685 18,687 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,071 30,553 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,403 5,402 1 Omani rial OMR 109,109 109,100 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,023 30,762 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,202 26,784 1 South African rand ZAR 2,433 2,390 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,253 2,253 1 Russian ruble RUB 666 667 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,839 28,309 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,176 31,001 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,579 40,594 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,804 31,729 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,670 8,673 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,047 6,021 100 Thai baths THB 121,446 120,611 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,493 9,510 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,457 32,121 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,646 44,291 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,948 8,941 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,702 15,702 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,695 2,681 1 Afghan afghani AFN 483 482 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,713 16,714 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,673 24,717 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,297 75,480 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,139 4,168 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,065 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 318,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 301,617 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,061 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,280 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 382,000-385,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 403,000-406,000 rials.

