Finance Materials 17 December 2022 09:33 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 17

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to December 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,573 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 17

Iranian rial on December 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,116

52,143

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,049

45,479

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,045

4,121

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,242

4,307

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,242

6,016

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,807

136,975

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,675

18,688

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,763

31,125

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,396

5,404

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,085

109,117

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,680

30,959

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,758

27,087

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,376

2,446

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,253

2,254

1 Russian ruble

RUB

659

651

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,110

28,809

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,924

31,172

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,699

40,426

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,149

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,713

31,789

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,718

8,704

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,024

6,044

100 Thai baths

THB

120,433

121,595

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,494

9,565

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,125

32,431

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,573

44,751

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,996

8,945

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,792

15,755

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,690

2,696

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

481

484

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,742

16,736

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,679

75,479

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,119

4,147

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 323,281 rials, and the price of $1 is 304,617 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,571 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,871 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 384,000-387,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 408,000-411,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
