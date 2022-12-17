Iranian currency rates for December 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to December 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,573 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 17 Iranian rial on December 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,116 52,143 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,049 45,479 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,045 4,121 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,242 4,307 1 Danish krone DKK 6,242 6,016 1 Indian rupee INR 508 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,807 136,975 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,675 18,688 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,763 31,125 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,396 5,404 1 Omani rial OMR 109,085 109,117 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,680 30,959 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,758 27,087 1 South African rand ZAR 2,376 2,446 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,253 2,254 1 Russian ruble RUB 659 651 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,110 28,809 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,924 31,172 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,699 40,426 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,713 31,789 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,718 8,704 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,024 6,044 100 Thai baths THB 120,433 121,595 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,494 9,565 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,125 32,431 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,573 44,751 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,996 8,945 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,792 15,755 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,690 2,696 1 Afghan afghani AFN 481 484 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,742 16,736 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,679 75,479 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,119 4,147 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 323,281 rials, and the price of $1 is 304,617 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,571 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,871 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 384,000-387,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 408,000-411,000 rials.

