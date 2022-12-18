Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Finance Materials 18 December 2022 10:42 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to December 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,454 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 18

Iranian rial on December 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,026

51,116

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,017

45,049

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,035

4,045

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,244

4,242

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,978

6,242

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,509

136,807

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,696

18,675

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,716

30,763

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,396

5,396

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,079

109,085

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,617

30,680

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,773

26,758

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,381

2,376

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,254

2,253

1 Russian ruble

RUB

656

659

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,140

28,110

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,905

30,924

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,691

40,699

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,142

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,716

31,713

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,724

8,718

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,024

6,024

100 Thai baths

THB

120,551

120,433

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,493

9,494

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,065

32,125

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,454

44,573

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,000

8,996

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,746

15,792

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,692

2,690

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

481

481

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,633

16,742

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,699

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,609

75,679

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,119

4,119

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,971

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 321,350 rials, and the price of $1 is 303,612 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,349 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,495 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 392,000-395,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 417,000-420,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

