Iranian currency rates for December 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to December 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,454 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 18 Iranian rial on December 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,026 51,116 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,017 45,049 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,035 4,045 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,244 4,242 1 Danish krone DKK 5,978 6,242 1 Indian rupee INR 508 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,509 136,807 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,696 18,675 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,716 30,763 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,396 5,396 1 Omani rial OMR 109,079 109,085 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,617 30,680 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,773 26,758 1 South African rand ZAR 2,381 2,376 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,254 2,253 1 Russian ruble RUB 656 659 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,140 28,110 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,905 30,924 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,691 40,699 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,142 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,716 31,713 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,724 8,718 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,024 6,024 100 Thai baths THB 120,551 120,433 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,493 9,494 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,065 32,125 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,454 44,573 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,000 8,996 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,746 15,792 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,692 2,690 1 Afghan afghani AFN 481 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,633 16,742 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,699 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,609 75,679 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,119 4,119 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,971 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 321,350 rials, and the price of $1 is 303,612 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,349 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,495 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 392,000-395,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 417,000-420,000 rials.

