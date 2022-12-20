Iranian currency rates for December 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to December 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,623 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 20 Iranian rial on December 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,170 51,002 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,140 45,043 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,050 4,034 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,247 4,244 1 Danish krone DKK 5,999 5,979 1 Indian rupee INR 509 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,028 136,497 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,665 18,739 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,688 30,731 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,400 5,396 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,208 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,796 30,641 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,761 26,779 1 South African rand ZAR 2,428 2,392 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,252 2,252 1 Russian ruble RUB 608 653 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,186 28,157 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,995 30,907 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,230 40,212 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,141 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,740 31,714 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,714 8,725 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,018 6,024 100 Thai baths THB 120,507 120,487 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,491 9,493 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,262 32,059 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,623 44,405 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,983 9,001 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,792 15,746 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,699 2,691 1 Afghan afghani AFN 481 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,702 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,699 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,805 75,608 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,118 4,119 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 322,470 rials, and the price of $1 is 303,515 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,390 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 395,000-398,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 419,000-422,000 rials.

