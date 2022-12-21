Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for December 21

Finance Materials 21 December 2022 10:16 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 21

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to December 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,662 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 21

Iranian rial on December 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,013

51,170

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,351

45,140

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,030

4,050

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,245

4,247

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,004

5,999

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,262

137,028

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,574

18,665

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,025

30,688

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,394

5,400

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,089

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,841

30,796

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,591

26,761

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,424

2,428

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,251

2,252

1 Russian ruble

RUB

603

608

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,989

28,186

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,089

30,995

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,230

40,230

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,150

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,756

31,740

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,679

8,714

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,034

6,018

100 Thai baths

THB

121,046

120,507

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,476

9,491

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,697

32,262

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,662

44,623

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,932

8,983

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,792

15,792

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,695

2,699

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

481

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,735

16,702

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,223

75,805

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,122

4,118

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 322,470 rials, and the price of $1 is 303,515 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,390 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 386,000-389,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 410,000-413,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more