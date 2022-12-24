Iranian currency rates for December 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to December 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,615 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 24 Iranian rial on December 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,642 50,705 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,013 45,275 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,992 4,028 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,255 4,261 1 Danish krone DKK 6,000 5,985 1 Indian rupee INR 508 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,069 137,062 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,575 18,565 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,641 31,733 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,382 5,389 1 Omani rial OMR 109,102 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,911 30,834 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,434 26,397 1 South African rand ZAR 2,475 2,444 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,249 2,250 1 Russian ruble RUB 603 588 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,182 28,127 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,107 31,061 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,492 39,492 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,150 1,150 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,674 31,649 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,718 8,695 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,010 6,016 100 Thai baths THB 120,960 121,189 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,493 9,466 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,797 32,722 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,615 44,513 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,099 8,956 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,617 15,792 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,694 2,698 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,691 16,670 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,034 76,231 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,117 4,114 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 322,101 rials, and the price of $1 is 303,222 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,711 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,793 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 398,000-401,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 423,000-426,000 rials.

