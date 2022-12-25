Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for December 25

Finance Materials 25 December 2022 11:25 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to December 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,778 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 25

Iranian rial on December 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,619

50,642

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,013

45,013

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,989

3,992

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,242

4,255

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,996

6,000

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,736

137,069

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,620

18,575

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,636

31,641

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,381

5,382

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,111

109,102

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,876

30,911

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,443

26,434

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,472

2,475

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,251

2,249

1 Russian ruble

RUB

608

603

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,173

28,182

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,076

31,107

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,494

39,492

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,149

1,150

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,740

31,674

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,727

8,718

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,011

6,010

100 Thai baths

THB

120,721

120,960

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,493

9,493

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,825

32,797

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,778

44,615

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,097

9,099

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,626

15,617

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,694

2,694

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

478

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,691

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,038

76,034

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,117

4,117

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,984

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 322,101 rials, and the price of $1 is 303,222 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,711 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,793 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 403,000-406,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 428,000-431,000 rials.

