Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for December 26

Finance Materials 26 December 2022 10:03 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 26

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to December 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,592 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 26

Iranian rial on December 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,626

50,619

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,995

45,013

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,988

3,989

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,231

4,242

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,995

5,996

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,635

136,736

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,619

18,620

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,635

31,636

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,382

5,381

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,111

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,898

30,876

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,427

26,443

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,464

2,472

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,251

2,251

1 Russian ruble

RUB

608

608

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,161

28,173

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,059

31,076

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,494

39,494

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,149

1,149

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,694

31,740

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,732

8,727

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,012

6,011

100 Thai baths

THB

120,670

120,721

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,493

9,493

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,807

32,825

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,592

44,778

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,102

9,097

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,624

15,626

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,694

2,694

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,026

76,038

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,117

4,117

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,975

11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 324,500 rials, and the price of $1 is 305,639 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 311,151 rials, and the price of $1 is 293,065 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 407,000-410,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 432,000-435,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more