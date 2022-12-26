Iranian currency rates for December 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to December 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,592 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 26 Iranian rial on December 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,626 50,619 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,995 45,013 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,988 3,989 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,231 4,242 1 Danish krone DKK 5,995 5,996 1 Indian rupee INR 508 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,635 136,736 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,619 18,620 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,635 31,636 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,382 5,381 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,111 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,898 30,876 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,427 26,443 1 South African rand ZAR 2,464 2,472 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,251 2,251 1 Russian ruble RUB 608 608 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,161 28,173 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,059 31,076 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,494 39,494 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,149 1,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,694 31,740 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,732 8,727 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,012 6,011 100 Thai baths THB 120,670 120,721 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,493 9,493 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,807 32,825 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,592 44,778 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,102 9,097 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,624 15,626 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,694 2,694 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,026 76,038 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,117 4,117 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,975 11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 324,500 rials, and the price of $1 is 305,639 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 311,151 rials, and the price of $1 is 293,065 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 407,000-410,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 432,000-435,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur