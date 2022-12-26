Azerbaijani minister reveals amount of loans issued under interest subsidization mechanism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Within the framework of the interest subsidy on the existing loans, a total of 67.9 million manat ($39.9 million) were paid to entrepreneurs on 5,047 loans, Trend reports citing the tweet of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"Until December 1, 2022, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund had received 6,333 applications within the framework of the interest subsidy on the existing loans. Positive decisions have been made on 5,047 of them. The amount of the approved subsidy is 71.4 million manat ($42 million), of which 67.9 million manat ($39.9 million) have already been paid to entrepreneurs," said the tweet.