Azerbaijan's Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund auctions bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan placed bonds worth 45 million manat ($26.4 million) with a circulation period of 9,000 days at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on December 26, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the BSE, one investor submitted an appeal during the auction. The total amount of applications (at nominal prices) totaled 45 million manat ($26.4 million), and the placement volume was 45 million manat ($26.4 million) as well.

The maturity date of the bonds is August 17, 2047.