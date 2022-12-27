Azerbaijani investment company puts up its bonds on Baku Stock Exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan's CPM Invest OJSC auctioned unsecured interest unpledged simple registered paperless bonds worth 400,000 manat ($235,290) at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the stock exchange, during the auction, one investor submitted one bid.

Totally, 400 bonds each with a par value of 1,000 manat ($588.2) were put up for auction.

The placement underwriter is CPM Invest OJSC.

Thus, the authorized capital of the company increased by two times, reaching 800,000 manat ($470,590).