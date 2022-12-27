Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Azerbaijani investment company puts up its bonds on Baku Stock Exchange

Finance Materials 27 December 2022 16:44 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani investment company puts up its bonds on Baku Stock Exchange

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan's CPM Invest OJSC auctioned unsecured interest unpledged simple registered paperless bonds worth 400,000 manat ($235,290) at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the stock exchange, during the auction, one investor submitted one bid.

Totally, 400 bonds each with a par value of 1,000 manat ($588.2) were put up for auction.

The placement underwriter is CPM Invest OJSC.

Thus, the authorized capital of the company increased by two times, reaching 800,000 manat ($470,590).

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more