Finance Materials 27 December 2022 18:09 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance puts up public bonds for auction

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 364 days on December 27, Trend reports via the BSE.

A total of 23 investors submitted 56 bids in the price range from 87.7 manat or $51.5 (13.9 percent) to 94.3 manat or $55.4 (5.9 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 92.2 manat or $54.2 (8.49 percent), and the average weighted price stood at 92.6 manat or $54.7 (8 percent).

The total number of bids at nominal prices amounted to 280.8 million manat ($165.1 million), while the placement volume totaled 120 million manat ($70.5 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is December 26, 2023.

