Iranian currency rates for January 3

Finance Materials 3 January 2023 09:29 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to January 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,756 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 3

Iranian rial on January 2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,599

50,814

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,387

45,428

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,015

4,029

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,252

4,285

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,018

6,046

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,280

136,875

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,26

18,555

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,121

32,058

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,381

5,379

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,100

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,945

31,030

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,532

26,671

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,470

2,470

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,245

2,246

1 Russian ruble

RUB

591

572

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,625

28,619

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,282

31,342

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,493

39,495

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,150

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,715

31,716

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,704

8,714

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,088

6,041

100 Thai baths

THB

121,580

121,300

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,535

9,540

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,019

33,272

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,756

44,951

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,075

9,081

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,558

15,545

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,697

2,678

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,803

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,356

75,436

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,147

4,120

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 327,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 303,702 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 397,000-400,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 423,000-426,000 rials.

---

