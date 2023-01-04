Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for January 4

Finance Materials 4 January 2023 09:47 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 4

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to January 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,340 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 4

Iranian rial on January 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,272

50,599

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,824

45,387

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,977

4,015

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,172

4,252

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,963

6,018

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,098

137,280

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,534

18,526

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,098

32,121

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,377

5,381

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,100

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,730

30,945

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,235

26,532

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,468

2,470

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,242

2,245

1 Russian ruble

RUB

576

591

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,264

28,625

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,228

31,282

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,822

39,493

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,150

1,150

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,662

31,715

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,715

8,704

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,074

6,088

100 Thai baths

THB

122,167

121,580

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,535

9,535

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,849

33,019

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,340

44,756

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,075

9,075

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,557

15,558

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,691

2,697

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,802

16,803

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,076

75,356

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,119

4,147

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 324,033 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 300,881 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 398,000-401,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 420,000-423,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more