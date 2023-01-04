Iranian currency rates for January 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to January 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,340 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 4 Iranian rial on January 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,272 50,599 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,824 45,387 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,977 4,015 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,172 4,252 1 Danish krone DKK 5,963 6,018 1 Indian rupee INR 507 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,098 137,280 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,534 18,526 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,098 32,121 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,377 5,381 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,100 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,730 30,945 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,235 26,532 1 South African rand ZAR 2,468 2,470 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,242 2,245 1 Russian ruble RUB 576 591 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,264 28,625 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,228 31,282 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,822 39,493 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,150 1,150 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,662 31,715 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,715 8,704 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,074 6,088 100 Thai baths THB 122,167 121,580 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,535 9,535 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,849 33,019 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,340 44,756 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,075 9,075 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,557 15,558 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,691 2,697 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,802 16,803 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,076 75,356 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,119 4,147 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 324,033 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 300,881 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 398,000-401,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 420,000-423,000 rials.

