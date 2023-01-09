Real estate of Azerbaijan's Bank Standard to be auctioned

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The real estate of Azerbaijan's Bank Standard (in liquidation process), will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center on January 11, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

An apartment of 54.02 square meters, located at 22 Yaver Aliyev str., Sabunchu district of Baku, will be auctioned. The starting price is 85,000 manat ($50,000).

The auction organizer has to pay five percent of the sale price. The customer must pay the purchase price within seven calendar days.

Additional information:

Phone: (+99455)-206-66-67

Address: 27 Badamdar highway, Sabayil district, Baku