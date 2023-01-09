Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian currency rates for January 9

Finance Materials 9 January 2023 10:45 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 9

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to January 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,738 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 9

Iranian rial on January 8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,794

50,794

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,273

45,270

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,992

3,992

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,205

4,196

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,011

6,011

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,455

136,481

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,494

18,510

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,778

31,793

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,381

5,380

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,239

31,238

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,671

26,675

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,449

2,453

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,239

2,242

1 Russian ruble

RUB

580

580

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,841

28,866

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,462

31,451

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,383

40,470

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,866

31,820

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,731

8,729

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,136

6,138

100 Thai baths

THB

124,162

124,164

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,539

9,550

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,488

33,460

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,738

44,733

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,064

9,064

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,515

15,515

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,688

2,688

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,631

75,435

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,107

4,107

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,971

11,974

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 326,939 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 303,580 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 407,000-410,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 434,000-437,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

