Iranian currency rates for January 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to January 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,738 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 9 Iranian rial on January 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,794 50,794 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,273 45,270 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,992 3,992 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,205 4,196 1 Danish krone DKK 6,011 6,011 1 Indian rupee INR 511 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,455 136,481 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,494 18,510 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,778 31,793 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,381 5,380 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,239 31,238 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,671 26,675 1 South African rand ZAR 2,449 2,453 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,239 2,242 1 Russian ruble RUB 580 580 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,841 28,866 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,462 31,451 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,383 40,470 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,866 31,820 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,731 8,729 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,136 6,138 100 Thai baths THB 124,162 124,164 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,539 9,550 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,488 33,460 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,738 44,733 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,064 9,064 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,515 15,515 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,688 2,688 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,631 75,435 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,107 4,107 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,971 11,974

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 326,939 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 303,580 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 407,000-410,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 434,000-437,000 rials.

