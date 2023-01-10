Real state property of Azerbaijan's AtaBank to be auctioned

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The real estate of Azerbaijan's AtaBank (in the liquidation process), will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center on January 18, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A non-residential premise of 16.6 square meters, located at 204A Lieutenant Mahmud Ibrahimov str, Shirvan city will be auctioned. The starting price is 15,000 manat ($8,820).

The winner of the auction has to pay five percent of the sale price to the auction organizer. The customer must pay the purchase price within seven calendar days.

Additional information:

Phone: (+99455)-206-66-67

Address: 27 Badamdar highway, Sabayil district, Baku