Iranian currency rates for January 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 32 currencies increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to January 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,180 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 10 Iranian rial on January 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,252 50,794 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,755 45,273 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,055 3,992 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,258 4,205 1 Danish krone DKK 6,075 6,011 1 Indian rupee INR 512 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,284 136,455 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,412 18,494 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,921 31,778 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,382 5,381 1 Omani rial OMR 109,141 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,408 31,239 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,877 26,671 1 South African rand ZAR 2,486 2,449 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,238 2,239 1 Russian ruble RUB 602 580 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,180 28,841 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,629 31,462 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,322 40,383 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,956 31,866 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,738 8,731 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,202 6,136 100 Thai baths THB 125,778 124,162 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,562 9,539 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,997 33,488 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,180 44,738 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,083 9,064 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,644 15,515 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,700 2,688 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,783 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,718 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,427 75,631 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,121 4,107 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 330,168 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,578 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 406,000-409,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 436,000-439,000 rials.

