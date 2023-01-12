Iranian currency rates for January 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to January 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,126 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 12 Iranian rial on January 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,939 51,028 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,183 45,525 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,007 4,025 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,201 4,203 1 Danish krone DKK 6,067 6,062 1 Indian rupee INR 515 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,220 137,283 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,390 18,390 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,691 31,759 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,379 1 Omani rial OMR 109,151 109,147 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,301 31,264 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,666 26,715 1 South African rand ZAR 2,482 2,466 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,237 2,237 1 Russian ruble RUB 612 603 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,986 28,906 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,538 31,522 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,229 40,429 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,146 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,139 32,138 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,773 8,760 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,203 6,196 100 Thai baths THB 125,509 125,455 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,609 9,605 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,679 33,709 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,126 45,085 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,089 9,078 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,697 15,671 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,716 2,702 1 Afghan afghani AFN 468 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,779 16,723 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,672 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,316 76,185 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,105 4,124 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,775 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,213 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 408,000-411,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 439,000-442,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur