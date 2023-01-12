Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for January 12

Finance Materials 12 January 2023 10:08 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 12

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to January 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,126 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 12

Iranian rial on January 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,939

51,028

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,183

45,525

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,007

4,025

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,201

4,203

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,067

6,062

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,220

137,283

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,390

18,390

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,691

31,759

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,376

5,379

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,151

109,147

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,301

31,264

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,666

26,715

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,482

2,466

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,237

2,237

1 Russian ruble

RUB

612

603

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,986

28,906

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,538

31,522

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,229

40,429

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,146

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,139

32,138

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,773

8,760

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,203

6,196

100 Thai baths

THB

125,509

125,455

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,609

9,605

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,679

33,709

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,126

45,085

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,089

9,078

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,697

15,671

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,716

2,702

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

468

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,779

16,723

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,672

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,316

76,185

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,105

4,124

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,986

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,775 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,213 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 408,000-411,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 439,000-442,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more