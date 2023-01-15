Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for January 15

Finance Materials 15 January 2023 11:13 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 15

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to January 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,524 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 15

Iranian rial on January 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,368

51,213

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,303

45,243

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,039

4,035

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,248

4,248

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,117

6,104

1 Indian rupee

INR

517

517

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,162

137,596

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,410

18,384

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,850

32,848

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,374

5,378

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,365

31,317

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,817

26,716

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,499

2,495

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,237

2,236

1 Russian ruble

RUB

609

610

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,307

29,189

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,699

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,844

31,786

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,351

40,334

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,281

32,267

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,796

8,790

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,264

6,266

100 Thai baths

THB

128,023

127,438

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,681

9,682

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,922

33,900

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,237

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,524

45,405

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,092

9,090

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,655

15,695

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,775

2,774

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

467

467

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,643

16,743

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,702

24,677

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,481

76,466

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,104

4,104

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,979

12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,691 rials, and the price of $1 is 308,921 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,103 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 405,000-408,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 440,000-443,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more