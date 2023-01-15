Iranian currency rates for January 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to January 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,524 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 15 Iranian rial on January 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,368 51,213 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,303 45,243 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,039 4,035 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,248 4,248 1 Danish krone DKK 6,117 6,104 1 Indian rupee INR 517 517 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,162 137,596 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,410 18,384 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,850 32,848 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,374 5,378 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,365 31,317 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,817 26,716 1 South African rand ZAR 2,499 2,495 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,237 2,236 1 Russian ruble RUB 609 610 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,307 29,189 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,699 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,844 31,786 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,351 40,334 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,281 32,267 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,796 8,790 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,264 6,266 100 Thai baths THB 128,023 127,438 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,681 9,682 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,922 33,900 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,237 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,524 45,405 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,092 9,090 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,655 15,695 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,775 2,774 1 Afghan afghani AFN 467 467 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,643 16,743 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,702 24,677 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,481 76,466 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,104 4,104 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,979 12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,691 rials, and the price of $1 is 308,921 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,103 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 405,000-408,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 440,000-443,000 rials.

