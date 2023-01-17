Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for January 17

Finance Materials 17 January 2023 09:41 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 17

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to January 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,465 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 17

Iranian rial on January 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,273

51,369

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,367

45,299

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,029

4,038

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,242

4,241

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,112

6,117

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

517

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,532

137,123

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,350

18,409

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,664

32,849

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,378

5,374

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,087

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,369

31,370

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,835

26,820

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,470

2,497

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,236

2,236

1 Russian ruble

RUB

611

609

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,224

29,286

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,784

31,850

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,416

40,337

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,132

32,282

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,820

8,793

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,238

6,260

100 Thai baths

THB

126,922

128,025

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,731

9,686

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,846

33,934

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,465

45,511

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,063

9,091

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,732

15,655

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,779

2,775

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

467

467

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,801

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,703

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,007

76,474

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,114

4,104

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,975

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,255 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,516 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 410,000-413,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 443,000-446,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more