Iranian currency rates for January 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to January 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,465 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 17 Iranian rial on January 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,273 51,369 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,367 45,299 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,029 4,038 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,242 4,241 1 Danish krone DKK 6,112 6,117 1 Indian rupee INR 515 517 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,532 137,123 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,350 18,409 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,664 32,849 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,378 5,374 1 Omani rial OMR 109,087 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,369 31,370 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,835 26,820 1 South African rand ZAR 2,470 2,497 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,236 2,236 1 Russian ruble RUB 611 609 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,224 29,286 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,784 31,850 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,416 40,337 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,132 32,282 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,820 8,793 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,238 6,260 100 Thai baths THB 126,922 128,025 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,731 9,686 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,846 33,934 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,465 45,511 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,063 9,091 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,732 15,655 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,779 2,775 1 Afghan afghani AFN 467 467 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,801 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,703 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,007 76,474 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,114 4,104 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,975

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,255 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,516 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 410,000-413,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 443,000-446,000 rials.

