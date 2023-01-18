Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian currency rates for January 18

18 January 2023
Iranian currency rates for January 18

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to January 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,333 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 18

Iranian rial on January 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,499

51,273

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,579

45,367

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,038

4,029

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,256

4,242

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,095

6,112

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,586

137,532

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,308

18,350

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,767

32,664

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,373

5,378

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,218

109,087

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,392

31,369

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,990

26,835

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,458

2,470

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,235

2,236

1 Russian ruble

RUB

610

611

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,876

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,346

29,224

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,812

31,784

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,376

40,416

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,155

32,132

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,792

8,820

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,201

6,238

100 Thai baths

THB

127,197

126,922

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,694

9,731

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,911

33,846

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,333

45,465

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,044

9,063

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,733

15,732

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,770

2,779

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

467

467

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,792

16,801

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,710

77,007

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,109

4,114

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,006

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 331,288 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 307,618 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 415,000-418,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 448,000-451,000 rials.

---

