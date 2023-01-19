Central Bank of Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss сooperation prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov met with Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Policy and Partnerships Mark Bowman, Trend reports citing a tweet of the CBA governor on Twitter.

According to the tweet, during the meeting, the current status and prospects of cooperation between the CBA and the EBRD were discussed.

Besides, the parties discussed issues of EBRD-financed projects in Azerbaijan, as well as measures aimed at developing market relations in the country.

Previously, the EBRD informed about the upcoming visit of Bowman and Managing Director for EBRD Eastern Europe and the Caucasus for Policy and Partnership Matteo Patrone to Azerbaijan, scheduled for January 16-19, 2023.

The loan portfolio for the EBRD projects in Azerbaijan was estimated at 836 million euros as of December 1, 2022.

The loan book was designed for the implementation of 33 projects.

A total of 89 percent (748 million euros) of the portfolio targets investing in sustainable infrastructure projects, seven percent (58 million euros) – in industry, trade, and agriculture, and four percent (30 million euros) – in financial institutions.

Totally, the Bank has invested over 3.6 billion euros on 185 projects in Azerbaijan.