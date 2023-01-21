...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for January 21

Finance Materials 21 January 2023 10:42 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 21

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to January 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,491 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 21

Iranian rial on January 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,959

51,937

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,541

45,954

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,075

4,078

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,247

4,255

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,115

6,113

1 Indian rupee

INR

519

516

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,460

137,608

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,271

18,292

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,326

32,692

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,366

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,081

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,298

31,254

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,111

27,133

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,449

2,465

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,234

2,236

1 Russian ruble

RUB

611

607

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,881

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,199

29,357

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,801

31,865

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,847

40,378

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,396

32,232

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,813

8,813

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,192

6,224

100 Thai baths

THB

128,299

127,626

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,801

9,736

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,987

34,040

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,491

45,475

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,076

9,057

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,851

15,792

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,790

2,778

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

467

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,801

16,802

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,689

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,129

76,914

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,099

4,113

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,443 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 425,000-428,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 459,000-462,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more