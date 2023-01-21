Iranian currency rates for January 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to January 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,491 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 21 Iranian rial on January 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,959 51,937 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,541 45,954 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,075 4,078 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,247 4,255 1 Danish krone DKK 6,115 6,113 1 Indian rupee INR 519 516 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,460 137,608 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,271 18,292 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,326 32,692 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,081 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,298 31,254 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,111 27,133 1 South African rand ZAR 2,449 2,465 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,234 2,236 1 Russian ruble RUB 611 607 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,881 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,199 29,357 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,801 31,865 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,847 40,378 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,154 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,396 32,232 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,813 8,813 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,192 6,224 100 Thai baths THB 128,299 127,626 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,801 9,736 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,987 34,040 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,491 45,475 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,076 9,057 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,851 15,792 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,790 2,778 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 467 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,801 16,802 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,689 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,129 76,914 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,099 4,113 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,443 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 425,000-428,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 459,000-462,000 rials.

