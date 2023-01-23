Iranian currency rates for January 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to January 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,593 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 23 Iranian rial on January 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,041 52,044 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,642 45,651 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,080 4,081 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,288 4,270 1 Danish krone DKK 6,129 6,129 1 Indian rupee INR 519 519 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,986 137,085 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,291 18,288 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,428 32,425 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,362 1 Omani rial OMR 109,077 109,081 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,398 31,388 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,189 27,184 1 South African rand ZAR 2,451 2,456 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,238 2,239 1 Russian ruble RUB 616 609 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,188 29,224 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,827 31,829 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,761 39,627 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,402 32,404 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,829 8,824 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,195 6,194 100 Thai baths THB 128,469 128,481 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,800 9,800 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,145 34,108 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,593 45,649 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,080 9,078 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,794 15,793 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,783 2,788 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,689 24,689 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,105 77,108 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,099 4,099 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,185 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 445,000-448,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 485,000-488,000 rials.

---

