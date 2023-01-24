Iranian currency rates for January 24

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 24 January 2023 09:55 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to January 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,623 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 24

Iranian rial on January 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,937

52,041

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,487

45,642

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,101

4,080

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,277

4,288

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,133

6,129

1 Indian rupee

INR

516

519

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,490

136,986

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,170

18,291

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,138

32,428

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,086

109,077

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,377

31,398

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,200

27,189

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,444

2,451

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,233

2,238

1 Russian ruble

RUB

609

616

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,501

29,188

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,829

31,827

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,980

39,761

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,154

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,215

32,402

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,812

8,829

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,190

6,195

100 Thai baths

THB

128,086

128,469

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,755

9,800

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,132

34,145

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,623

45,593

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,091

9,080

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,882

15,794

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,794

2,783

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,785

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,689

24,689

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,005

77,105

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,094

4,099

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,033

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,585 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 444,000-447,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 483,000-486,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

