Azerbaijan Banks Association establishes working group on improving banking services for persons with special needs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) has set up a working group on developing and improving the special treatment of persons with disabilities, taking into account the recommendations of the Central Bank, Trend reports citing the bank.

According to the Central Bank, the working group has been established as part of the bank's action plan to counter discrimination in the provision of banking services to persons with special needs.

The working group is primarily aimed at improving the services rendered to the mentioned category of bank customers, and in no case discriminate.

Azerbaijan Banks Association’s membership covers all 25 banks in the country [which are also represented in the newly-established working group], two non-banking credit organizations, two processing centers, and the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau.

ABA’s mission is to support the sustainable development of the banking and economic sectors of Azerbaijan by improving banking legislation, establishing international relations, and creating effective banking infrastructure.