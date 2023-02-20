Iranian currency rates for February 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 8 have decreased in price, compared to February 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,923 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 20 Iranian rial on February 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,581 50,580 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,426 45,428 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,020 4,019 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,085 4,083 1 Danish krone DKK 6,032 6,032 1 Indian rupee INR 508 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,827 136,606 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,977 15,977 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,310 31,309 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,354 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,179 31,309 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,238 26,237 1 South African rand ZAR 2,305 2,325 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,231 2,221 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,823 28,847 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,429 31,429 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,074 40,319 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,149 1,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,708 31,705 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,752 8,752 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,118 6,118 100 Thai baths THB 121,854 121,844 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,479 9,479 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,391 32,415 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 44,923 44,924 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,395 9,394 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,890 15,889 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,767 2,675 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,653 75,653 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,994 3,994 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,969 11,970

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 328,296 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,839 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 491,000-494,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 526,000-529,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur