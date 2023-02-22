Azerbaijan plans to complete transition to result-based budgeting in pilot sectors in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Azerbaijan plans to complete the transition to result-based budgeting in the pilot sectors of education, agriculture and environmental protection in 2023, said Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov during a seminar "Implementation of Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) in the education sector and transition to the result-based budgeting," Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance.

"From this year on, it is planned to complete the transition to results-oriented budgeting, improve and implement the program budget in the pilot sectors where reforms are being carried out in the direction of improving the management of the state budget. In addition, it is expected to involve the sectors of healthcare, social protection and social security, youth and sports, culture, and tourism in the reform process," said Sharifov.

He noted that in this regard, it is planned to start work on implementation of the MTEF in newly involved sectors and the transition to results-oriented budgeting in 2023.

"In 2024, the budget expenditures of the newly involved sectors for 2025-2027 will be formed based on the program. In recent years, large-scale reforms have been carried out in the field of improving public finance management. One of the priorities of these reforms is the implementation of MTEF and the transition to results-oriented budgeting. Education, agriculture, and environmental protection have been identified as pilot sectors for these reforms," the minister said.

The seminar is attended by heads and representatives of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Chamber of Accounts, the central executive authorities, and other state institutions. In addition, the members of the committees of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), representatives of international organizations, as well as experts, and researchers also took part in the seminar.

The main objective of the seminar is the implementation of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) in the education sector and the work done on the transition process to result-based budgeting.