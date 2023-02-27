Iranian currency rates for February 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to February 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,258 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 27 Iranian rial on February 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,167 50,165 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,655 44,654 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,998 3,998 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,039 4,036 1 Danish krone DKK 5,951 5,950 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,549 136,379 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 16,149 16,149 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,725 30,777 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,110 109,080 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,845 30,857 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,839 25,864 1 South African rand ZAR 2,284 2,284 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,226 2,225 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 554 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,328 28,249 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,100 31,104 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,516 39,352 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,152 1,152 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,645 31,646 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,712 8,713 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,062 6,047 100 Thai baths THB 120,110 120,225 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,472 9,472 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,934 31,957 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,258 44,413 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,349 9,349 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,955 15,955 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,763 2,758 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,633 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,703 24,704 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,527 76,528 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,851 3,851 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,968 11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 324,561 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 301,371 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 571,000-574,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 605,000-608,000 rials.

