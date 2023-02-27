Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian currency rates for February 27

Finance Materials 27 February 2023 10:08 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 27

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to February 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,258 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 27

Iranian rial on February 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,167

50,165

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,655

44,654

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,998

3,998

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,039

4,036

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,951

5,950

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,549

136,379

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

16,149

16,149

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,725

30,777

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,110

109,080

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,845

30,857

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,839

25,864

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,284

2,284

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,226

2,225

1 Russian ruble

RUB

554

554

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,328

28,249

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,100

31,104

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,516

39,352

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,152

1,152

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,645

31,646

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,712

8,713

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,062

6,047

100 Thai baths

THB

120,110

120,225

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,472

9,472

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,934

31,957

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,258

44,413

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,349

9,349

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,955

15,955

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,763

2,758

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,633

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,703

24,704

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,527

76,528

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,851

3,851

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,968

11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 324,561 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 301,371 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 571,000-574,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 605,000-608,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

