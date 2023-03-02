Iranian currency rates for March 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to March 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,836 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 2 Iranian rial on March 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,547 50,798 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,745 44,797 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,030 4,026 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,046 4,062 1 Danish krone DKK 6,025 5,982 1 Indian rupee INR 510 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,883 136,852 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 16,042 16,149 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,923 30,859 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,210 109,097 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,892 30,852 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,304 26,014 1 South African rand ZAR 2,320 2,289 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,224 2,225 1 Russian ruble RUB 559 560 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,428 28,327 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,309 31,183 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,202 40,183 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,175 1,161 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,832 31,763 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,684 8,682 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,115 6,057 100 Thai baths THB 121,123 119,300 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,391 9,360 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,239 31,837 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,836 44,530 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,534 9,433 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,119 16,060 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,753 2,754 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,725 16,760 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,694 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,173 75,792 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,852 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 414,443 rials, and the price of $1 is 388,233 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,241 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 534,000-537,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 569,000-572,000 rials.

