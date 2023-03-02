Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for March 2

March 2, 2023
Iranian currency rates for March 2

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to March 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,836 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 2

Iranian rial on March 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,547

50,798

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,745

44,797

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,030

4,026

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,046

4,062

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,025

5,982

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,883

136,852

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

16,042

16,149

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,923

30,859

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,210

109,097

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,892

30,852

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,304

26,014

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,320

2,289

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,224

2,225

1 Russian ruble

RUB

559

560

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,428

28,327

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,309

31,183

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,202

40,183

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,175

1,161

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,832

31,763

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,684

8,682

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,115

6,057

100 Thai baths

THB

121,123

119,300

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,391

9,360

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,239

31,837

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,836

44,530

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,534

9,433

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,119

16,060

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,753

2,754

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,725

16,760

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,694

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,173

75,792

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,852

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 414,443 rials, and the price of $1 is 388,233 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,241 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 534,000-537,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 569,000-572,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

