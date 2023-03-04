Iranian currency rates for March 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to March 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,589 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 4 Iranian rial on March 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,380 50,547 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,768 44,745 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,005 4,030 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,031 4,046 1 Danish krone DKK 5,992 6,025 1 Indian rupee INR 514 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,802 136,883 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,912 16,042 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,862 30,923 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,210 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,862 30,892 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,082 26,304 1 South African rand ZAR 2,313 2,320 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,223 2,224 1 Russian ruble RUB 557 559 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,388 28,428 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,196 31,309 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,262 40,202 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,237 1,175 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,102 31,832 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,697 8,684 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,081 6,115 100 Thai baths THB 121,468 121,123 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,384 9,391 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,315 32,239 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,589 44,836 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,741 9,534 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,156 16,119 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,747 2,753 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,666 16,725 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,674 24,694 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,128 76,173 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,844 3,852 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 413,734 rials, and the price of $1 is 389,708 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,571 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 539,000-542,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 572,000-575,000 rials.

