Iranian currency rates for March 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to March 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,910 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 7 Iranian rial on March 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,596 50,562 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,120 44,867 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,023 4,016 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,034 4,047 1 Danish krone DKK 6,035 6,003 1 Indian rupee INR 514 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,905 136,813 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,238 15,221 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,897 30,934 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,087 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,867 30,898 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,005 26,141 1 South African rand ZAR 2,304 2,314 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,222 2,229 1 Russian ruble RUB 557 555 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,296 28,407 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,246 31,245 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,991 39,753 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,257 1,222 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,083 32,118 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,712 8,702 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,063 6,081 100 Thai baths THB 121,914 121,515 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,383 9,387 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,364 32,399 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,910 44,653 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,626 9,744 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,155 16,118 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,741 2,747 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,663 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,680 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,007 76,697 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,844 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,017 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 457,704 rials, and the price of $1 is 430,512 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,663 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,385 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 488,000-491,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 521,000-524,000 rials.

