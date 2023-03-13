Central Bank of Azerbaijan revokes license of InvestAZ Asset Management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has revoked the license of InvestAZ Asset Management LLC, which was engaged in investment fund management activities, Trend reports via the Central Bank.

According to the bank, currently, only AzFinance Asset Management LLC has a license to carry out the mentioned activity in the country.

InvestAZ Asset Management LLC was established on August 27, 2013, with an authorized capital of 300,000 manat ($176,536). The company's director is Shahriyar Gurbanzada. He is also the head of the Invest-AZ Investment Company CJSC.

An investment fund manager is a legal entity exclusively engaged in managing investment funds and having a license for this type of activity. They are responsible for making investment decisions, buying and selling securities, and managing the overall portfolio of the fund.