Personnel changes take place in Azerbaijan's Bank BTB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Bank BTB Emil Rzayev left his post, Trend reports via the bank.

According to the bank, his duties are temporarily taken over by First Deputy Eldaniz Huseynov, whereas members of the bank's Board, Rauf Gurbanov and Zaur Yusifov, have been appointed Deputy Chairmen of the Board.

In addition, a member of the bank's Supervisory Board, Alish Taghiyev, also left his post, while Rovshan Farhad-zada has been elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Bank BTB was established in 2010. Its authorized capital is 66.45 million manat ($39.09 million).