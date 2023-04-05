Iranian currency rates for April 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to April 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,997 rials.

Currency Rial on April 5 Rial on April 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,495 52,090 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,303 45,999 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,084 4,045 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,074 4,076 1 Danish krone DKK 6,175 6,139 1 Indian rupee INR 512 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,011 136,932 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,603 14,741 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,912 31,729 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,350 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,081 109,218 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,217 31,263 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,477 26,409 1 South African rand ZAR 2,341 2,359 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,184 2,188 1 Russian ruble RUB 528 537 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,915 3,135 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,321 28,486 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,671 31,629 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,779 39,877 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,307 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,936 31,900 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,789 8,769 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,105 6,107 100 Thai baths THB 123,279 122,835 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,530 9,504 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,950 31,990 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,997 45,738 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,394 9,264 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,511 16,473 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,814 2,810 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 484 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,752 16,766 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,668 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,241 76,978 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,840 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 440,255 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 400,829 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000-511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 558,000-560,000 rials.

