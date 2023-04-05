Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for April 5

Finance Materials 5 April 2023 09:48 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 5

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to April 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,997 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 5

Rial on April 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,495

52,090

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,303

45,999

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,084

4,045

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,074

4,076

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,175

6,139

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,011

136,932

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,603

14,741

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,912

31,729

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,350

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,081

109,218

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,217

31,263

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,477

26,409

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,341

2,359

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,184

2,188

1 Russian ruble

RUB

528

537

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,915

3,135

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,321

28,486

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,671

31,629

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,779

39,877

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,307

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,936

31,900

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,789

8,769

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,105

6,107

100 Thai baths

THB

123,279

122,835

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,530

9,504

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,950

31,990

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,997

45,738

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,394

9,264

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,511

16,473

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,814

2,810

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

487

484

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,752

16,766

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,668

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,241

76,978

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,840

3,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 440,255 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 400,829 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000-511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 558,000-560,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more