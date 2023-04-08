Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 8 April 2023
Iranian currency rates for April 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to April 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,831 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 8

Rial on April 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,164

52,362

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,402

46,403

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,014

4,044

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,003

4,029

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,151

6,155

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,854

136,899

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,845

14,561

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,789

32,038

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,067

109,100

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,075

31,218

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,228

26,580

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,304

2,333

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,181

2,180

1 Russian ruble

RUB

516

524

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,137

2,891

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,999

28,255

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,545

31,643

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,612

39,091

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,314

1,303

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,055

32,030

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,818

8,825

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,114

6,106

100 Thai baths

THB

122,820

123,793

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,540

9,549

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,919

31,940

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,831

45,850

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,428

9,380

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,607

16,572

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,813

2,808

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

485

488

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,733

16,762

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,667

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,923

77,086

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,851

3,841

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,985

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 443,467 rials, and the price of $1 is 406,339 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 403,152 rials, and the price of $1 is 369,454 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 502,000-505,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000-551,000 rials.

