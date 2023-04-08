Iranian currency rates for April 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to April 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,831 rials.

Currency Rial on April 8 Rial on April 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,164 52,362 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,402 46,403 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,014 4,044 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,003 4,029 1 Danish krone DKK 6,151 6,155 1 Indian rupee INR 514 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,854 136,899 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,845 14,561 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,789 32,038 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,067 109,100 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,075 31,218 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,228 26,580 1 South African rand ZAR 2,304 2,333 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,181 2,180 1 Russian ruble RUB 516 524 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,137 2,891 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,999 28,255 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,545 31,643 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,612 39,091 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,314 1,303 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,055 32,030 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,818 8,825 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,114 6,106 100 Thai baths THB 122,820 123,793 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,540 9,549 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,919 31,940 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,831 45,850 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,428 9,380 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,607 16,572 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,813 2,808 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 488 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,733 16,762 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,667 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,923 77,086 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,851 3,841 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,985 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 443,467 rials, and the price of $1 is 406,339 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 403,152 rials, and the price of $1 is 369,454 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 502,000-505,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000-551,000 rials.

