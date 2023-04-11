Iranian currency rates for April 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to April 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,523 rials.

Currency Rial on April 11 Rial on April 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,900 52,159 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,088 46,383 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,978 4,011 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,981 4,002 1 Danish krone DKK 6,110 6,149 1 Indian rupee INR 512 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,784 136,455 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,661 14,679 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,401 31,784 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,087 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,030 31,117 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,041 26,326 1 South African rand ZAR 2,267 2,308 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,180 2,184 1 Russian ruble RUB 515 522 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,192 2,875 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,824 27,986 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,842 31,531 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,583 39,500 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,313 1,313 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31962 32,050 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,823 8,840 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,095 6,112 100 Thai baths THB 122,101 123,721 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,524 9,540 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,746 31,889 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,523 45,917 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,444 9,437 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,634 16,581 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,808 2,817 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,794 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,698 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,675 76,938 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,852 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,974

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,116 rials, and the price of $1 is 417,127 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,014 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,206 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000-504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000-546,000 rials.

