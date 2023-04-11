Iranian currency rates for April 11

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 11 April 2023 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to April 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,523 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 11

Rial on April 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,900

52,159

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,088

46,383

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,978

4,011

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,981

4,002

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,110

6,149

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,784

136,455

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,661

14,679

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,401

31,784

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,087

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,030

31,117

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,041

26,326

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,267

2,308

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,180

2,184

1 Russian ruble

RUB

515

522

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,192

2,875

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,824

27,986

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,842

31,531

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,583

39,500

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,313

1,313

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31962

32,050

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,823

8,840

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,095

6,112

100 Thai baths

THB

122,101

123,721

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,524

9,540

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,746

31,889

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,523

45,917

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,444

9,437

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,634

16,581

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,808

2,817

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

485

485

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,794

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,698

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,675

76,938

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,852

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,974

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,116 rials, and the price of $1 is 417,127 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,014 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,206 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000-504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000-546,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

