Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts public bonds up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 1,092 days, Trend reports via the exchange.

As many as 25 investors submitted 74 bids in the price range from 83.3 manat or $49 (14 percent) to 98 manat or $57.6 (7.75 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 95.4 manat or $56.1 (8.75 percent), and the average weighted price stood at 96.4 manat or $56.7 (8.3713 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 181.7 million manat ($106.8 million), while the placement volume totaled 60 million manat ($35.2 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is April 7, 2026.

Recently, the National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan made coupon payments on the Finance Ministry's bonds as a paying agent. According to the NDC, the overall amount of payments accounted for 3.49 million manat ($2.05 million).