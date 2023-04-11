Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts public bonds up for auction

Finance Materials 11 April 2023 17:29 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts public bonds up for auction

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 1,092 days, Trend reports via the exchange.

As many as 25 investors submitted 74 bids in the price range from 83.3 manat or $49 (14 percent) to 98 manat or $57.6 (7.75 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 95.4 manat or $56.1 (8.75 percent), and the average weighted price stood at 96.4 manat or $56.7 (8.3713 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 181.7 million manat ($106.8 million), while the placement volume totaled 60 million manat ($35.2 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is April 7, 2026.

Recently, the National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan made coupon payments on the Finance Ministry's bonds as a paying agent. According to the NDC, the overall amount of payments accounted for 3.49 million manat ($2.05 million).

