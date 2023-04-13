Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for April 13

Finance Materials 13 April 2023 10:11 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 13

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to April 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,139 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 13

Rial on April 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,366

51,900

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,826

46,088

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,063

3,978

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,018

3,981

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,192

6,110

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,160

136,784

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,588

14,661

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,522

31,401

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,099

109,087

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,223

31,030

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,089

26,041

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,287

2,267

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,175

2,180

1 Russian ruble

RUB

511

515

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,876

3,192

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,086

27,824

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,614

31,842

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,480

39,583

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,305

1,313

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,999

31,962

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,788

8,823

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,109

6,095

100 Thai baths

THB

122,913

122,101

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,518

9,524

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,738

31,746

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,139

45,523

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,284

9,444

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,669

16,634

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,830

2,808

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

486

485

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,765

16,794

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,675

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,128

76,675

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,240 rials, and the price of $1 is 417,127 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,581 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,206 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 507,000-510,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000-560,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more