Iranian currency rates for April 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to April 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,139 rials.

Currency Rial on April 13 Rial on April 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,366 51,900 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,826 46,088 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,063 3,978 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,018 3,981 1 Danish krone DKK 6,192 6,110 1 Indian rupee INR 513 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,160 136,784 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,588 14,661 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,522 31,401 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,099 109,087 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,223 31,030 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,089 26,041 1 South African rand ZAR 2,287 2,267 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,175 2,180 1 Russian ruble RUB 511 515 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,876 3,192 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,086 27,824 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,614 31,842 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,480 39,583 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,305 1,313 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,999 31,962 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,788 8,823 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,109 6,095 100 Thai baths THB 122,913 122,101 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,518 9,524 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,738 31,746 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,139 45,523 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,284 9,444 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,669 16,634 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,830 2,808 1 Afghan afghani AFN 486 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,765 16,794 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,675 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,128 76,675 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,240 rials, and the price of $1 is 417,127 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,581 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,206 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 507,000-510,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000-560,000 rials.

