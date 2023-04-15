Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 15 April 2023 09:52 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 15

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to April 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,109 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 15

Rial on April 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,148

52,366

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,892

46,826

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,064

4,063

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,039

4,018

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,189

6,192

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,128

137,160

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,766

14,588

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,402

31,522

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,119

109,099

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,392

31,223

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,069

26,089

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,316

2,287

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,169

2,175

1 Russian ruble

RUB

514

511

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,060

2,876

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,146

28,086

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,541

31,614

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,454

39,480

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,300

1,305

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,035

31,999

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,798

8,788

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,113

6,109

100 Thai baths

THB

122,163

122,913

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,542

9,518

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,149

31,738

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

46,109

46,139

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,302

9,284

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,675

16,669

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,842

2,830

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

487

486

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,794

16,765

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,675

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,829

76,128

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,010

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,060 rials, and the price of $1 is 417,241 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,418 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,310 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 506,000-509,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 556,000-559,000 rials.

