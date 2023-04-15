Iranian currency rates for April 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to April 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,109 rials.

Currency Rial on April 15 Rial on April 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,148 52,366 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,892 46,826 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,064 4,063 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,039 4,018 1 Danish krone DKK 6,189 6,192 1 Indian rupee INR 513 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,128 137,160 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,766 14,588 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,402 31,522 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,119 109,099 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,392 31,223 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,069 26,089 1 South African rand ZAR 2,316 2,287 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,169 2,175 1 Russian ruble RUB 514 511 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,060 2,876 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,146 28,086 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,541 31,614 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,454 39,480 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,305 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,035 31,999 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,798 8,788 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,113 6,109 100 Thai baths THB 122,163 122,913 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,542 9,518 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,149 31,738 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,109 46,139 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,302 9,284 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,675 16,669 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,842 2,830 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 486 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,794 16,765 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,675 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,829 76,128 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,010 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,060 rials, and the price of $1 is 417,241 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,418 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,310 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 506,000-509,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 556,000-559,000 rials.

