Iranian currency rates for April 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to April 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,370 rials.

Currency Rial on April 16 Rial on April 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,141 52,148 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,020 46,892 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,066 4,064 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,063 4,039 1 Danish krone DKK 6,199 6,189 1 Indian rupee INR 514 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,918 137,128 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,770 14,766 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,392 31,402 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,268 109,119 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,261 31,392 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,065 26,069 1 South African rand ZAR 2,321 2,316 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,171 2,169 1 Russian ruble RUB 511 514 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 3,060 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,321 28,146 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,576 31,541 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,451 39,454 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,064 32,035 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,808 8,798 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,117 6,113 100 Thai baths THB 123,730 122,163 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,544 9,542 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,086 32,149 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,370 46,109 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,310 9,302 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,650 16,675 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,850 2,842 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,794 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,891 75,829 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,844 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,013 12,010

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 462,722 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,113 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 420,657 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,012 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 506,000-509,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 563,000-566,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur