Iranian currency rates for April 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 31 have decreased in price, compared to April 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,842 rials.

Currency Rial on April 18 Rial on April 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,901 52,142 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,692 47,010 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,049 4,067 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,004 4,045 1 Danish krone DKK 6,152 6,199 1 Indian rupee INR 513 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,076 136,894 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,763 14,777 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,225 31,392 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,109 109,204 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,330 31,433 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,933 26,068 1 South African rand ZAR 2,294 2,322 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,167 2,171 1 Russian ruble RUB 514 511 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,198 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,107 28,237 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,468 31,581 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,498 39,431 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,291 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,001 32,071 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,841 8,808 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,105 6,116 100 Thai baths THB 121,735 122,763 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,499 9,543 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,818 32,204 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,842 46,181 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,331 9,316 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,683 16,651 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,825 2,851 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,726 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,672 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,938 75,889 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,844 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 460,247 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,672 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 418,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,338 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000-560,000 rials.

