Iranian currency rates for April 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to April 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,084 rials.

Currency Rial on April 26 Rial on April 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,069 52,320 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,070 47,256 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,071 4,088 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,931 3,975 1 Danish krone DKK 6,183 6,213 1 Indian rupee INR 513 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,123 137,087 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,815 14,816 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,358 31,250 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,078 109,078 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,819 31,011 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,803 25,789 1 South African rand ZAR 2,287 2,313 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,163 2,165 1 Russian ruble RUB 515 516 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,183 3,070 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,833 28,056 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,367 31,466 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,056 39,520 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,293 1,303 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,991 32,025 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,806 8,822 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,059 6,091 100 Thai baths THB 122,117 122,092 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,447 9,464 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,277 31,453 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,084 46,312 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,247 9,190 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,802 16,789 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,809 2,817 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,796 16,774 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,683 24,678 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,599 75,422 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,012

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 460,468 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,660 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 418,607 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,509 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 515,000-518,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 565,000-568,000 rials.

