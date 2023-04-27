CBA registers shares and bonds worth over $5B in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan carried out the state registration of shares and bonds in the amount of 9 billion manat ($5.2 billion) in 2022, Trend reports with reference to the annual report of the CBA.

According to the bank's report, this is 2.75 percent less than in 2021.

As the report says, 33 prospectuses for a total of 830 million manat ($488.2 million) and an Information Memorandum on the public offering of corporate securities were approved last year.

"The volume of transactions on the government securities market in 2022 amounted to 8.3 billion manat ($4.8 billion). During this period, 90 auctions with notes of the CBA were held on the Baku Stock Exchange, the volume of primary and secondary market transactions with notes increased by 9 percent and amounted to 5.2 billion manat ($3 billion). Some 48 auctions for the placement of government bonds were held at the Baku Stock Exchange," the report says.

Moreover, the volume of the primary government bond market increased by 61 percent to 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion), while the volume of government bonds in circulation increased by 66 percent to 4.1 billion manat ($2.2 billion)," the report says.