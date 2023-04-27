Iranian currency rates for April 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to April 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,410 rials.

Currency Rial on April 27 Rial on April 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,431 52,069 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,179 47,070 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,071 4,071 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,955 3,931 1 Danish krone DKK 6,227 6,183 1 Indian rupee INR 514 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,186 137,123 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,816 14,815 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,410 31,358 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,078 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,878 31,819 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,761 25,803 1 South African rand ZAR 2,286 2,287 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,163 2,163 1 Russian ruble RUB 513 515 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,094 3,183 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,787 27,833 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,487 31,367 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,551 39,056 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,304 1,293 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,094 31,991 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,806 8,806 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,065 6,059 100 Thai baths THB 123,181 122,117 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,424 9,447 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,444 31,277 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,410 46,084 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,228 9,247 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,813 16,802 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,834 2,809 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,796 16,796 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,683 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,474 75,599 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,012 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,721 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,660 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,564 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,509 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 521,000-524,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 576,000-579,000 rials.

