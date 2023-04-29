Iranian currency rates for April 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to April 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,372 rials.

Currency Rial on April 29 Rial on April 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,836 52,431 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,134 47,179 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,100 4,071 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,946 3,955 1 Danish krone DKK 6,222 6,227 1 Indian rupee INR 514 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,094 137,186 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,804 14,816 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,883 31,410 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,096 109,088 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,985 31,878 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,976 25,761 1 South African rand ZAR 2,296 2,286 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,160 2,163 1 Russian ruble RUB 524 513 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,203 3,094 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,790 27,787 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,501 31,487 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,555 39,551 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,311 1,304 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,085 32,094 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,809 8,806 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,076 6,065 100 Thai baths THB 123,180 123,181 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,415 9,424 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,379 31,444 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,372 46,410 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,290 9,228 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,845 16,813 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,864 2,834 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,788 16,796 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,717 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,865 75,474 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,012

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,339 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,660 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,217 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,509 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 533,000-536,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 589,000-592,000 rials.

