Iranian currency rates for April 29

Finance Materials 29 April 2023 10:03 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 29

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to April 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,372 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 29

Rial on April 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,836

52,431

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,134

47,179

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,100

4,071

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,946

3,955

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,222

6,227

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,094

137,186

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,804

14,816

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,883

31,410

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,096

109,088

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,985

31,878

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,976

25,761

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,296

2,286

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,160

2,163

1 Russian ruble

RUB

524

513

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,203

3,094

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,790

27,787

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,501

31,487

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,555

39,551

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,311

1,304

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,085

32,094

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,809

8,806

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,076

6,065

100 Thai baths

THB

123,180

123,181

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,415

9,424

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,379

31,444

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,372

46,410

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,290

9,228

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,845

16,813

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,864

2,834

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

487

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,788

16,796

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,717

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,865

75,474

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,012

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,339 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,660 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,217 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,509 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 533,000-536,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 589,000-592,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

