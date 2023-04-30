Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for April 30

Finance Materials 30 April 2023 10:26 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 30

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to April 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,652 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 30

Rial on April 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,787

52,836

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,939

47,134

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,093

4,100

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,933

3,946

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,208

6,222

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,702

137,094

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,806

14,804

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,826

30,883

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,080

109,096

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,886

30,985

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,960

25,976

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,306

2,296

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,160

2,160

1 Russian ruble

RUB

526

524

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,874

3,203

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,793

27,790

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,460

31,501

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,435

39,555

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,311

1,311

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,103

32,085

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,821

8,809

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,076

6,076

100 Thai baths

THB

123,724

123,180

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,418

9,415

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,370

31,379

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,652

46,372

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,300

9,290

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,823

16,845

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,857

2,864

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

487

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,638

16,788

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,704

24,717

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,695

75,865

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 466,142 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,660 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 423,765 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,509 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 543,000-546,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 605,000-608,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more