Iranian currency rates for May 1

Finance Materials 1 May 2023 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for May 1

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to April 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,335 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 1

Rial on April 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,800

52,787

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,957

46,939

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,093

4,093

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,935

3,933

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,208

6,208

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,682

136,702

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,806

14,806

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,802

30,826

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,080

109,080

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,995

30,886

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,980

25,960

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,296

2,306

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,160

2,160

1 Russian ruble

RUB

526

526

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,874

2,874

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,765

27,793

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,453

31,460

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,425

39,435

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,311

1,311

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,102

32,103

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,820

8,821

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,077

6,076

100 Thai baths

THB

123,088

123,724

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,418

9,418

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,380

31,370

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,335

46,652

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,300

9,300

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,823

16,823

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,862

2,857

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

487

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,638

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,704

24,704

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,696

75,695

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 462,974 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,660 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 420,885 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,509 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 545,000-548,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 607,000-610,000 rials.

