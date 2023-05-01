Iranian currency rates for May 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to April 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,335 rials.

Currency Rial on May 1 Rial on April 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,800 52,787 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,957 46,939 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,093 4,093 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,935 3,933 1 Danish krone DKK 6,208 6,208 1 Indian rupee INR 514 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,682 136,702 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,806 14,806 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,802 30,826 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,080 109,080 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,995 30,886 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,980 25,960 1 South African rand ZAR 2,296 2,306 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,160 2,160 1 Russian ruble RUB 526 526 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,874 2,874 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,765 27,793 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,453 31,460 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,425 39,435 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,311 1,311 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,102 32,103 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,820 8,821 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,077 6,076 100 Thai baths THB 123,088 123,724 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,418 9,418 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,380 31,370 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,335 46,652 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,300 9,300 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,823 16,823 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,862 2,857 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,638 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,704 24,704 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,696 75,695 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 462,974 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,660 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 420,885 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,509 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 545,000-548,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 607,000-610,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur